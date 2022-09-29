Q2 Decline In U.S. GDP Unrevised At 0.6%

(RTTNews) - The Commerce Department released its third estimate of U.S. economy activity in the second quarter on Thursday, showing the decrease in gross domestic product was unrevised from the previous estimate.

The report said real GDP fell by 0.6 percent in the second quarter, unchanged from the drop reported last month and in line with economist estimates.

The dip in GDP in the second quarter follows a 1.6 percent slump in the first quarter, with the two consecutive decreases signaling the U.S. economy is in a technical recession.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.