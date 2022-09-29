Markets
USD

Q2 Decline In U.S. GDP Unrevised At 0.6%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The Commerce Department released its third estimate of U.S. economy activity in the second quarter on Thursday, showing the decrease in gross domestic product was unrevised from the previous estimate.

The report said real GDP fell by 0.6 percent in the second quarter, unchanged from the drop reported last month and in line with economist estimates.

The dip in GDP in the second quarter follows a 1.6 percent slump in the first quarter, with the two consecutive decreases signaling the U.S. economy is in a technical recession.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

USD

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular