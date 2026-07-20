Q2 Bank Earnings Preview: OBK, PNFP, TCBI Poised for a Potential Beat

The banking earnings season kicked off last week, with major banks and large regional players delivering strong second-quarter 2026 results and comfortably surpassing estimates, driven by robust capital markets performance and decent growth in net interest income (NII). Attention is now shifting to small and mid-sized banks, which are scheduled to report quarterly results this week.



Although rising oil prices and the lingering Middle East conflict have increased risks for the economy, the overall backdrop in the United States remains fairly stable. Comments from management teams at large and other regional banks with better-than-expected quarterly results suggest that business and consumer momentum is still holding up well.



Banks are benefiting from decent economic growth and a strong labor market, which are driving solid lending, while relatively lower rates have helped stabilize funding costs. Hence, we project Origin Bancorp Inc. OBK, Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. PNFP and Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TCBI to post better-than-expected earnings.

Factors Likely to Have Impacted Banks’ Q2 Earnings

In the second quarter, demand for wholesale and consumer loans remained healthy, while demand for real estate loans was modest, according to the latest Federal Reserve data. Although interest rates were unchanged, banks are still expected to have recorded growth in net interest income (NII), supported by solid loan activity.



Fee-based businesses are also likely to have contributed meaningfully. Robust capital markets activity and steady asset management performance are expected to have supported fee income across many banks.



Nevertheless, the operating backdrop remained challenging. Persistently high inflation may have strained some borrowers’ repayment capacity, prompting banks to build reserves for potential credit losses and driving credit costs higher. At the same time, elevated technology and digitization-related spending is likely to have pressured operating expenses and overall profitability.

How to Recognize Potential Bank Outperformers?

With numerous bank stocks competing for investors’ attention, identifying those most likely to deliver better-than-expected earnings can be challenging. Although no earnings beat can be predicted with certainty, our proprietary methodology helps narrow the field and identify promising candidates.



Our research shows that for stocks with the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), the chance of an earnings surprise is as high as 70%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Our proprietary methodology, Earnings ESP, shows the percentage difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

3 Banks That Could Top Q2 Earnings Expectations

Origin Bancorp is slated to announce second-quarter 2026 results on July 22, after market close. As a provider of commercial and real estate loans, the company is expected to have recorded a rise in NII in the to-be-reported quarter. Also, solid insurance commission and fee income are likely to have supported its non-interest income, while subdued mortgage banking business might have been a spoilsport.



OBK’s Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter sales of $107.6 million implies 28.8% year-over-year growth. Also, the consensus estimate for earnings of $1.00 suggests a whopping 112.8% jump. The company has an Earnings ESP of +0.67% and it carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Nonetheless, Origin Bancshares doesn’t have an impressive earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in only one of the last four quarters (missing the mark on the other three occasions), with the average negative surprise being 25.64%.



Origin Bancorp, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Origin Bancorp, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Origin Bancorp, Inc. Quote

Pinnacle Financial is also scheduled to report quarterly numbers on Wednesday, after market close. The bank closed the Synovus Financial Corp. merger deal on Jan. 1, which is likely to have supported its financials in the second quarter.



The bank is likely to have witnessed a decent NII growth, given the impressive demand for C&I loans and modest commercial real estate and consumer loan demand. Strong investment banking and wealth management performances, as well as solid demand for credit card loans, are expected to have resulted in higher non-interest income in the to-be-reported quarter.



The consensus estimate for PNFP’s quarterly sales of $1.23 billion indicates a 142.9% jump. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings of $2.46 suggests a 23% increase. The company has an Earnings ESP of +0.14% and it carries a Zacks Rank #3.



Pinnacle Financial has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average beat being 5.27%.



Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Quote

Texas Capital Bancshares is also set to report second-quarter 2026 results on Wednesday, after trading hours. With the company offering commercial loans, real estate term and construction loans, its NII is expected to have witnessed decent growth. Also, with robust card services and wealth management performance, the bank’s fee income is likely to have risen.



The consensus estimate for TCBI’s quarterly sales of $331.3 indicates a 7.8% rise. Also, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings of $1.85 indicates 13.5% increase from the prior-year quarter. The company has an Earnings ESP of +0.99% and it carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Texas Capital Bancshares has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average beat being 19.66%.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Quote

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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