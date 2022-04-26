Q2: A Recession for Long Duration Assets but a Secular Bull Market in Inflation Sensitive Assets

Click here to read Astoria's Q2 Investment Outlook

We’ve had plenty of growth scares over the past decade. This one is being driven by rates which are screaming higher.

We expect heightening volatility to be one of the main stories for the balance of 2022.

The spread between the 2-year US Treasury and the 10- year US Treasury is close to inverting. This has historically sent an ominous signal to the marketplace.

What does this mean for overall portfolio construction? We believe broadly owning a portfolio of diversified sets of asset classes, as well as owning multiple factors, inflation hedges, and alternatives will be paramount in 2022.

