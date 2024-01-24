Q1’s Rising Stars: 3 Penny Stocks for Your Must-Watch List

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

In the ever-changing world of the stock market, identifying investment opportunities that add value to our portfolio can be a constant search guided by thorough research and strict criteria. Already the first quarter of the new year is upon us and this year’s investment opportunities have arrived with it. This backdrop has led to the emergence of these penny stocks to buy.

Here are three penny stocks worth considering adding to your portfolio, let’s take a look.

Blink Charging (BLNK)

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) is undoubtedly gaining attention within the vehicle charging sector. This company is of course contributing to a cleaner and greener world globally.

If we dive a little deeper into their financials and goals, we can see why they are attracting the attention of investors lately, as they have set some incredible financial goals.

For the whole of last year, they projected revenues of approximately $128-133 million dollars, along with achieving breakeven adjusted EBITDA by the end of the current year.

But that’s not all they are going for, of course, they are going for more. As if what I mentioned above was not enough, during the third quarter of 2023 they witnessed a 152% increase in total revenue, representing $43.4 million dollars.

What was the reason for this incredible increase? Total revenue was driven by an increase in gross profit, coupled with an increase in product and service revenue.

One of its most important achievements has also been the collaboration with Grupo Q, who is the official distributor of the Porsche brand in the Central American country of El Salvador. This collaboration aims to implement 5 advanced vehicle charging stations in strategic locations in the country.

But as I mentioned before, this company is not satisfied with just one achievement. They have also been selected as a full-service electric vehicle charging infrastructure provider for Mack Trucks. This of course leaves Blink’s incredible experience and track record in electric vehicle charging equipment.

Altice (ATUS)

If we want to talk about great telecom companies with an incredible track record and a promising future, we must necessarily mention Altice (NYSE:ATUS). This penny stock from the telecom and media sector is certainly worth adding to your investment options.

During the third quarter of 2023, they posted good financial results. They reported a net income of $66.8 million, and their net cash flows from operating activities reached $474.5 million.

Not only did they have good results, but they also recorded an increase in their fiber customers of about 295,000 new customers, despite a reduction in their broadband customers of about 13,000.

Its Optimum Mobile segment also saw substantial growth with approximately 24,000 net mobile additions, which is a reach of approximately 288,000 lines.

They have recently announced upgrades to their Internet speed in Texas and have committed to donate $1 million to DonorsChoose to support classroom projects. This once again demonstrates the company’s commitment to innovation and community involvement.

Qurate (QRTEA)

Last but not least, Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) is in the retail sector.

It is a penny stock worth considering adding to our portfolios despite a slight decline in revenue in Q3 2023, they still posted revenue of $2.5 billion.

But this didn’t seem to affect them much, as, incredibly the company increased its adjusted OIBDA by 50% (yes, you read that right, it’s not EBITDA), which is known as Operating Earnings Before Depreciation and Amortization.

Financially they also declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $2.00 per share for their Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock. This then makes it one of those penny stocks to buy.

