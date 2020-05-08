Q1 Scorecard and Top Analyst Reports for Visa, PepsiCo & salesforce

Friday, May 8, 2020

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily provides the Q1 scorecard, in addition to featuring new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Visa (V), PepsiCo (PEP) and salesforce.com (CRM). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Q1 Earnings Scorecard

For the 434 S&P 500 members that have reported Q1 results through Friday, May 8th, total earnin are down -10.6% on +1.1% higher revenues, with 67.7% beating EPS estimates and 58.3% beating revenue estimates.

The Tech and Finance sectors are having opposite effects on Q1 results. Excluding the Finance sector drag, Q1 earnings for the rest of the index would be down only -2.8% (vs. -10.6% with Finance). Other the hand, the index earnings growth picture would ben even worse once the Technology sector's relatively better results are taken out (-15.3% ex-Tech vs. -10.6% with Tech).

Estimates are still coming down, though the pace of negative revisions has eased a bit in recent days as the Q1 reporting cycle has started winding down. For Q2, S&P 500 earnings are now expected to be down -40.4%, followed by -23% in Q3 and -12.4% for Q4. Full-year 2020 earnings are currently expected to be down -22.2%.

Featured Research Reports

Visa’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry over the past year (+15.1% vs. +9.6%). The Zacks analyst believes that this outperformance was driven by an expanded payments volume and processed transaction, partly offset by a decline in cross-border revenues that suffered due to spending cuts as a result of the COVID-19 fallout.

The company is likely to see a slowdown in its cross-border business due to coronavirus outbreak. Numerous acquisitions and alliances plus technology upgrades and effective marketing paved the way for long-term growth and consistently drove revenues.

The acquisition of Visa Europe is a growth strategy for the long haul. Its strong capital position is another positive. However, high client incentives and expenses weigh on its operating margins.

(You can read the full research report on Visa here >>> )

Shares of PepsiCo have gained +1.6% over the past six months against the Zacks Soft Drinks Beverages industry’s fall of -10.6%. The Zacks analyst believes that adverse currency rates are likely to hurt the company’s results in 2020.

The company’s top and bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fifth straight quarter in first-quarter 2020. Results gained from its strong portfolio of brands, a responsive supply chain and flexible go-to-market systems, which helped maintain continued supplies amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Further, it sees ample flexibility to meet the investment needs of its business and return cash to shareholders. However, the company withdrew its view for 2020 citing uncertainties across its geographies, retail channels and consumer behaviors due to the coronavirus outbreak. It predicts organic revenues to decline at a low single-digit rate in the second quarter.

(You can read the full research report on PepsiCo here >>> )

salesforce’s shares have lost -8.1% over the past three months against the Zacks Computer Software industry’s fall of -4.7%. The Zacks analyst believes that Salesforce has been benefiting from a robust demand environment as customers are undergoing a major digital transformation.

The rapid adoption of its cloud-based solutions is driving demand for its products. Continued deal wins in the international market is another growth driver. Furthermore, Salesforce’s recent acquisition of Tableau positions the company to be a leader in business analytics for actionable results in everything from operations to HR.

However, stiff competition from Oracle and Microsoft is a concern. Besides, increasing investments in international expansions and data centers are an overhang on near-term profitability.

(You can read the full research report on salesforce here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Fomento Economico Mexicano (FMX), Citigroup (C) and QUALCOMM (QCOM).

Operating Margin Gains Aid FEMSA's (FMX) Results Amid Pandemic

Per the Zacks analyst, higher operating margin across most of FEMSA's business units aids its earnings results, amid coronavirus pandemic.

Focus on Core Operations and Cost Control Aid Citigroup (C)

Per the Zacks analyst, Citigroup is working hard on restructuring activities to focus on core operations aiding top-line growth.

Qualcomm (QCOM) Rides on Innovative 5G Chip Core Competence

Per the Zacks analyst, Qualcomm is focused on retaining its leading position in the chipset market and mobile connectivity with several technological achievements and innovative product launches.

Merger Synergies Aid L3Harris (LHX), Commercial Unit Hit

Per the Zacks analyst, synergies from merger between L3 Technologies and Harris Corp. are boosting L3Harris' growth.

Growth Investments Supports ABB Despite Weak Market Demand

Per the Zacks analyst, ABB's organic growth investments and diligent cost-cutting initiatives will improve its competency.

UBS Group (UBS) Exhibits Cost Control, Low Rates a Concern

Per the Zacks analyst, UBS Group's cost saving measures to drive operational efficiency are encouraging.

Seattle Genetics' (SGEN) Adcetris Aids Growth Amid Competition

Per the Zacks analyst, Seattle Genetics lead drug Adcetris has been performing well since its launch. Its label expansion studies also look promising.

New Upgrades

Work-From-Home & Online Learning Wave Aids Zoom Video (ZM)

Per the Zacks analyst, Zoom Video is benefiting from the coronavirus-induced remote working and Internet-based education wave.

Sprouts Farmers (SFM) Fresh Item Management to Lift Sales

Per the Zacks analyst, Sprouts Farmers is likely to gain from Fresh Item Management aimed at lowering operational complexity, optimizing production, improving in-stock position and driving sales.

MACOM (MTSI) Rides on Data Center & Telecom Market Strength

Per the Zacks analyst, MACOM's robust 100G, 200G and 400G analog products are aiding its data center market performance. Further, solid demand for 5G products is benefiting it in telecom market.

New Downgrades

COVID-19-led Procedural Delays Hurt Boston Scientific (BSX)

The Zacks anayst is worried about Boston Scientific's declining sales in core Cardiovascular and Rhythm, affected by low demand for non-COVID-19 health products and deferrals of elective procedures.

Phillips 66 (PSX) Hurt by Refining Weakness & Massive Debt

Widening losses from refining operations due to weak margins are affecting Phillips 66. The Zacks analyst is also worried about the company's high debt load.

Weak Upstream Unit Continue to Hurt Pioneer Natural (PXD)

The Zacks analyst believes that weak crude oil prices owing to the coronavirus pandemic will continue to hurt Pioneer Natural's upstream operations.

