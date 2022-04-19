Q1 Scorecard and Analyst Reports for UnitedHealth, Danaher & Wells Fargo

Tuesday, April 19, 2022



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features a real-time update on the ongoing Q1 earnings season and new research reports on 16 major stocks, including UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH), Danaher Corporation (DHR), and Wells Fargo & Company (WFC). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Q1 Earnings Season Scorecard

Including all of this morning's reports, we now have Q1 results from 40 S&P 500 members. Total earnings for these companies re down -16.6% from the same period last year on +8.4% higher revenues, with 77.5% beating consensus EPS estimates and an equal proportion beating consensus revenue estimates.

The sampe of results at this stage of the reporting cycle is weighted towards the Finance sector, but we can nevertheless say with some degree of confidence that companies appear to be struggling to beat consensus EPS estimates.

In fact, the 2022 Q1 EPS beats percentage at 77.5% for this group of 40 S&P 500 members is the lowest since the second quarter of 2020, the worst Covid-affected quarterly reporting cycle. This suggests to us that management teams as well as analysts are finding it hard to fully handicap the ongoing inflationary trends.

For the Finance sector, we now have Q1 results from 33.6% of the index's total market capitalization in the index. Total Q1 earnings for these Finance companie are down -28.8% from the same period last year on -2.6% lower revenues, with 73.3% beating EPS estimates and 60% beating revenue estimates.

Shares of UnitedHealth have outperformed the Zacks Medical - HMOs industry over the past year (+37.6% vs. +31.8%) The Zacks analyst believes that the company’s top line has been growing and the momentum should continue in the years ahead on the back of a strong market position and an attractive core business that continues to be driven by new deals, renewed agreements and expansion of service offerings. Its solid health services segment provides diversification benefits. UnitedHealth reported strong first-quarter 2022 results thanks to growth in its business segments.



A sturdy balance sheet enables investments and prudent capital deployment through share buybacks and dividends. However, softness in commercial business due to the COVID-induced volatilities persists. Also, rising operating costs are hurting its profits. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.



(You can read the full research report on UnitedHealth here >>>)



Shares of Danaher have outperformed the Zacks Diversified Operations industry over the past year (+13.7% vs. -11.4%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company should continue to benefit from Danaher Business System (“DBS”), healthy rewards to shareholders, buyout benefits, and product innovation in the quarters ahead. In the fourth-quarter 2021, its earnings and sales surpassed estimates. The company anticipates year-over-year core revenue growth of 10% for the first quarter of 2022.



The impact of COVID-related testing is predicted to boost sales in the low-single digits in the first quarter. However, cost inflation and woes related to supply-chain restrictions might be worrying in the quarters ahead. High debts might inflate financial obligations and forex woes might be concerning.



(You can read the full research report on Danaher here >>>)



Shares of Wells Fargo have outperformed the Zacks Banks - Major Regional industry over the past year (+14.5% vs. -2.1%). The Zacks analyst believes that the growing deposit trend strengthens the company's liquidity position. Given its robust capital position, its capital deployment activities seem sustainable. Improving credit quality poses a tailwind. Expense-control moves will aid its bottom line.



However, legal hassles exacerbated with Wells Fargo being penalized with business restrictions and a monetary fine. Restrictions on balance sheet growth hinder loan expansion ability. A decline in originations might limit Wells Fargo’s mortgage banking income and overall top line.



(You can read the full research report on Wells Fargo here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX), Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP), and Schlumberger Limited (SLB).



Sheraz Mian



Director of Research



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

UnitedHealth (UNH) to Ride on UnitedHealthcare & Optum Units



Life Sciences Business Drives Danaher (DHR), High Costs Ail



Cost Control Aids Wells Fargo (WFC) Amid Declining Revenues



Featured Reports

Vertex (VRTX) Cystic Fibrosis Sales Up, Non-CF Pipeline Solid

Vertex's cystic franchise (CF) sales are rising despite the pandemic. The Zacks analyst is encouraged by the rapid progress of its non-CF pipeline with data from multiple programs expected in 2022.

Freight Revenues Aid Canadian Pacific (CP) Amid High Expenses

The Zacks analyst is impressed with the gradual recovery in freight-market conditions. This is boosting Canadian Pacific's freight revenues. However, escalating expenses are a headwind.

Schlumberger (SLB) Banks on International Oilfield Business

Being a leading technology provider for complex oilfields, Schlumberger is well placed to take up new international offshore projects. But, significant debt exposure concerns the Zacks analyst.

Favorable Budget Aids Leidos (LDOS), Rising Expenses Hurt

Per the Zacks analyst, increasing budgetary revisions by the U.S. administration should boost Leidos' growth. However, rising program costs due to COVID pose risk to this stock's growth.

Wireless Subscriber Growth Aids Shaw Communications (SJR)

Per the Zacks analyst, solid subscriber gain in wireless segment and continued adoption of Shaw Mobile is benefiting Shaw Communications.

Technology & Equipment Arm Aids DENTSPLY (XRAY), Forex Ails

Per the Zacks analyst, DENTSPLY has been gaining from the strength in its core Technology & Equipment unit. However, persistent foreign exchange headwinds raise concern.

RPM Banks on Acquisitions, Cost Saving Moves Amid Inflation

Per the Zacks analyst, RPM's buyout strategy and 2020 MAP to Growth plan are boosting performance. Yet, inflationary pressures on raw materials, higher freight costs and production inefficiencies ail.

New Upgrades

Improving Fees and Commissions Aid Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG)

Per the Zacks analyst, Arthur J. Gallagher is poised to grow on improving fees and commissions that in turn is driving organic revenues growth. However, rising expenses weighing on margin concerns.

Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Gains on Acquisitions & Higher Prices

Per the Zacks analyst, Cleveland-Cliffs will benefit from significant synergies of AK Steel and ArcelorMittal USA acquisitions. Higher steel prices should also act as a catalyst and drive margins.

Avis Budget (CAR) Benefits From Acquisitions, Fleet Growth

The Zacks analyst is encouraged by Avis Budget's buyout strategy to expand global footprint and brand presence. Expansion of connected cars fleet has helped streamline operations and reduce costs.

New Downgrades

Supply Chain Woes to Ail Rite Aid's (RAD) Performance

Per the Zacks analyst, Rite Aid has been reeling under supply chain pressures which affected inventory in Q4. Also, management expects decline in COVID-19 vaccination during fiscal 2023.

Supply Chain Woes & Stiff Competition to Hurt Lumen (LUMN)

Per the Zacks analyst, pandemic induced supply chain troubles continue to be a major headwind for Lumen. Intensifying competition from cable TV operators and wireless carriers is an added concern.

EPAM Systems (EPAM) Business Hurt by Russia-Ukraine War

Per the Zacks analyst, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war is massively disrupting EPAM Systems' business as the company's largest delivery centers are located across Belarus, Russia and Ukraine.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.