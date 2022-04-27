Markets
Q1 Results Drives Down PROG Holdings Shares

(RTTNews) - Shares of fintech holding company PROG Holdings, Inc. (PRG) are down more than 6% Wednesday morning after reporting first quarter results, that came in below analysts' view.

Profit for the quarter declined to $27.14 million or $0.49 per share, down from $79.49 million or $1.16 per share in the same quarter a year ago, on higher expenses.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $0.57, that missed the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters of $0.77 per share.

Revenues for the first quarter were $710.46 million, a decrease of 1.5% from the same period last year. The consensus estimate was for $719.17 million.

PRG touched a new low of $24.38 this morning, before edging up to $25.37 currently.

