Q1 GDP Increased Lower Than Expectations

Pre-market futures are plummeting at this hour. We began the early trading session down anyway, based on earnings disappointments from Meta ( META ) and IBM ( IBM ) after yesterday’s close. This morning, Dow component Caterpillar ( CAT ) is down more than -6% on it Q1 revenue miss. Beyond Q1 earnings results, we also have lots of economic data, much of which came up short of expectations.

The first print on Q1 Gross Domestic Production (GDP) came in well below estimates. Headline +1.6% missed the 2.2% anticipated, and less than half of Q4 2023’s final +3.4%. The last time we saw GDP this low was back in Q2 of 2022, when we saw a negative -0.6%. Consumption came in half a percentage-point below expectations: +2.5% versus +3.0%. The Price Index (the full PCE report is out tomorrow morning), meanwhile, was higher: +3.1% versus +3.0% — the highest since Q3 ’23’s +3.3% and nearly double the +1.6% the previous quarter. Can you say “stagflation”?

Initial Jobless Claims, meanwhile, stayed uncommonly well-behaved: 207K, below the unrevised 212K from the prior week and the 215K expected. A year ago, new jobless claims were grappling in the 240K range, on the way to a multi-year high 265K last summer. Since the start of the year, we’ve been at or below 200K three times. This is consistent with an historically robust labor environment — no doubt influenced by a large influx of immigrants to the U.S.

Continuing Claims also stayed low. Headline 1.78 million is the lowest weekly print since mid-January, with the previous week’s 1.796 million revised down from 1.812 million, which was itself historically low. Analysts had been keeping 2 million longer-term jobless claims on their radar, but it’s gone for naught: the last time we were even north of 1.9 million was back in November of last year. A narrow range around 1.8 million has been our norm for the past three months.

Advanced Trade Balance in Goods for March came in slightly below expectations, to -$91.8 billion. Advanced Retail Inventories grew only +0.3%, 20 basis points (bps) lower than expectations. Advanced Wholesale Inventories swung to a negative -0.4%, the lowest mark we’ve seen since June of last year. Because these are advanced numbers, they are necessarily speculative. What they speculate, however, is a somewhat weakening economy.

Isn’t this supposed to be good news? If we’re looking for interest rates to come down from their draconian 5.25-5.50%, where they’ve been for the past nine months, isn’t the lessening of data points across the broader economic spectrum a necessary component to bringing these to a more manageable level? The pre-market doesn’t think so: the Dow is -421 points at this hour, the S&P 500 is -58 and the Nasdaq is -253 points. Aside from bargain-hunting traders, this big comedown is something the Fed is probably less than displeased to see.

Q1 earnings results are plentiful this morning. To name just a few, Caterpillar beat on earnings but missed on the top line, as mentioned above. Airlines American ( AAL ) and Southwest ( LUV ) both posted wider-than-expected losses on slightly inferior revenue totals, though only LUV is down big. For some good news, AstraZeneca ( AZN ) easily surpassed expectations on both top and bottom lines and is up +5% in today’s pre-market. After today’s close, we’ll hear from Microsoft ( MSFT ), Intel ( INTC ), Alphabet ( GOOGL ) and Snap ( SNAP ), among others.

Free – 5 Dividend Stocks to Fund Your Retirement

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you prepare for retirement with 5 diverse stocks that pay whopping dividends. They cut across property management, upscale outlets, financial institutions, and a couple of strong energy producers.

5 Dividend Stocks to Include in Your Retirement Strategy is packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intel Corporation (INTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Snap Inc. (SNAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.