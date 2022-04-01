Markets
UNG

Q1 Equity ETFs Review: Energy Dominates, Innovation Crushed

Contributor
Rony Abboud Trackinsight
Published

At the end of the first quarter, what have been the primary trends in the Equity ETF markets so far this year?

On the positive side, it should come as no surprise that energy ETFs have been a great thing to hold in your portfolio, rising an average of 36% and seeing nearly $5.5 billion of inflows. Pushed up by the twin forces of inflation and war, the TOP 20 performing US-listed ETFs all focus on the energy sector. Here are the top 5:

Excluding ETFs that track Russian equities (which are currently down over 97% YTD, the biggest losers have been concentrated in the areas of disruption, technology, and thematic investing. Some of the forward-looking concepts have been dragged back to earth by rising interest rates, increased commodity prices, regulatory changes, and the overall collapse of the technology sector in 2022 – down over 8% YTD. Here are the biggest losers:

*ETFs marked with an asterisk have under $2million of assets and typically low trading activity, so this poor performance puts their survival at risk. 

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UNG OIH XES IEZ

Other Topics

ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Trackinsight

Trackinsight helps millions of investors find the ETF that’s right for them. We’re changing the way that investors search, screen and select ETF through the provisions of powerful digital tools and world-class ETF data and analysis, available for everyone and for free. Find the ideal ETF for your portfolio on www.trackinsight.com​

Learn More

More from Trackinsight

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular