Q1 Equity ETFs Review: Energy Dominates, Innovation Crushed

At the end of the first quarter, what have been the primary trends in the Equity ETF markets so far this year?

On the positive side, it should come as no surprise that energy ETFs have been a great thing to hold in your portfolio, rising an average of 36% and seeing nearly $5.5 billion of inflows. Pushed up by the twin forces of inflation and war, the TOP 20 performing US-listed ETFs all focus on the energy sector. Here are the top 5:

Excluding ETFs that track Russian equities (which are currently down over 97% YTD, the biggest losers have been concentrated in the areas of disruption, technology, and thematic investing. Some of the forward-looking concepts have been dragged back to earth by rising interest rates, increased commodity prices, regulatory changes, and the overall collapse of the technology sector in 2022 – down over 8% YTD. Here are the biggest losers:

*ETFs marked with an asterisk have under $2million of assets and typically low trading activity, so this poor performance puts their survival at risk.

