Q1 Earnings Scorecard and Analyst Reports for Netflix, Costco & Others

Friday, April 17, 2020

We bring you the the best research output of our analyst team in this space every day. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Netflix (NFLX), Costco (COST) and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today. We have also provided below a real-time scorecard of the ongoing 2020 Q1 earnings season, which ramps up in a meaningful way next week, with more than 250 companies reporting results, including 72 S&P 500 members.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Q1 Earnings Season Scorecard

Including this morning's results from Proctor & Gamble (PG), Schlumberger (SLB) and others, we now have Q1 results from 47 S&P 500 members that combined account for 14.1% of the index's total market capitalization. Aggregate net income for these 47 companies are down -31.1% from the same period last year on +2.9% higher revenues, with 68.1% beating EPS estimates and an equivalent proportion beating revenue estimates.

Needless to say that this is a significantly weaker showing than we have been seeing from this group of 47 index members in other recent periods.

The earnings growth pace has been particulalry weak for the Finance sector, whose results dominate this initial sample of results. For the Finance sector, we now have Q1 results from 34.4% of the sector's market cap in the S&P 500 index. Aggregate net income for these Finance companies are down -51.3% on -1% lower revenues, with only 47.1% beating EPS estimates and 64.1% beating revenue estimates.

Estimates for the current period (2020 Q2) and full-year 2020 have been steadily coming down, with earnings for the periods now expected to be down -26.5% and -14.6%, respectively.

Netflix, which reports Q1 results next Tuesday, has been a standout beneficiary of the current shelter-in-place economy, with stock handily outperforming the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry over the past six months (+55.3% vs. +9.8%). The Zacks analyst believes that Netflix is expected to benefit from an expanding content portfolio despite increasing competition from the likes of HBO, Amazon prime video, Disney+ and Apple TV+.

Expanding bundle offerings through partnerships with Telefonica, KDDI, AT&T, Comcast, DISH, Verizon, Charter, Altice, T-Mobile and Sky are a key catalyst. Moreover, the launch of low-priced mobile plans in India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines and Thailand is expected to expand the subscriber base in the Asia Pacific.

Meanwhile, Netflix has a record of positive earnings surprises in recent quarters. Moreover, high streaming content obligation and increased spending are expected to hurt free cash flow generation.

(You can read the full research report on Netflix here >>> )

Costco is another beneficiary of the current environment, with the stock standing out in its outperformance. The Zacks analyst believes that the company’s business model and commitment toward opening membership warehouses will continue to drive traffic.

The company’s growth strategies, better price management, sturdy comps performance and strong membership trends reinforce its position. Moreover, with the wave of digital transformation, Costco is rapidly adopting the omni-channel mantra to provide a seamless shopping experience, whether online or in-stores. Such concerted efforts have been favoring comps.

Comps grew 9.6%, while sales improved 11.7% in the month of March due to coronavirus-induced panic buying as consumers stock up essential items. However, any higher investments or aggressive pricing strategy may hurt margins. Also, rising SG&A expenses and stiff competition pose concerns.

(You can read the full research report on Costco here >>> )

GlaxoSmithKline’s shares have lost -11.9% over the past three months against the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry’s fall of -5.4%. The Zacks analyst is encouraged by the company’s initiatives to focus on its oncology pipeline. In 2020, Glaxo expects at least six potential approvals in oncology, HIV and respiratory.

Glaxo’s three newest products, Trelegy Ellipta, Shingrix and Juluca, are doing well, particularly Shingrix. These products coupled with restructuring in the Consumer Health unit have strengthened Glaxo’s competitive position.

However, pricing pressure and competitive dynamics are hampering sales of Glaxo’s respiratory products. Also, competitive pressure on HIV drugs has risen. Its shares have unperformed the industry this year so far. Estimates have gone down ahead of the Q1 earnings release due to the uncertainty related to the coronavirus. Glaxo has a mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.

(You can read the full research report on GlaxoSmithKline here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Texas Instruments (TXN) and Cigna (CI).

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.

Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.

See the pot trades we're targeting>>

Sheraz Mian

Director of Research

Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>> <

Today's Must Read

Robust Content Aids Netflix (NFLX) Amid Stiff Competition

Decent Comparable Sales Run to Fuel Costco's (COST) Top Line

Glaxo's (GSK) Pipeline Growing Amid Generic Woes for Advair

Featured Reports

J&J (JNJ) Segments Witness Mixed Impact of Coronavirus

The Consumer unit is benefiting from stocking up of essentials. The Pharma unit is resilient, which encourages the Zacks analyst.

Product Lines Aid Texas Instruments (TXN), Risks Persist

The Zacks analyst believes that innovative product portfolio, and strong demand in auto and industrial markets are positives.

Express Scripts Acquisition, Revenue Growth Aid Cigna (CI)

Per the Zacks analyst, the buyout of Express Scripts has diversified Cigna's operations, opening up new revenue streams.

Rise in Top Line Benefits Anthem (ANTM) Despite High Costs

Per the Zacks Analyst, the company's strong premiums, rise in membership and strategic initiatives have contributed to top-line growth.

Solid Gaming Portfolio Aids Activision's (ATVI) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, Activision's top line is expected to benefit from a burgeoning user base on the back of a sturdy gaming portfolio and e-sports endeavors.

Strategic Initiatives Aid Humana (HUM), High Costs Hurt

Per the Zacks analyst, a series of strategic buyouts such as that of Curo and Kindred at Home have poised it well for long-term growth.

Jacobs' (J) Backlog & Acquisitions Strong Amid High Cost

Per the Zacks analyst, strong segmental performances, solid backlog and accretive acquisitions are likely to drive Jacobs' business.

New Upgrades

Steady Investments to Aid FirstEnergy's (FE) Overall Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, modernization drive along with long-term investments will add to FirstEnergy's overall operational strength.

Campbell Soup (CPB) Sales to Gain on Snacks Unit Strength

Per the Zacks analyst, Campbell Soup has been benefitting from its Snacks unit. This formed more than 40% of the company's top line in the second quarter and is gaining from marketing and innovation.

Systematic Investments to Aid American States Water (AWR)

Per the Zacks analyst, systematic investments to strengthen aging infrastructure, expanding customer base will drive performance of American States Water Company.

New Downgrades

Ryanair (RYAAY) Hit by Coronavirus-Led Low Passenger Traffic

The Zacks analyst is concerned about dwindling air-travel demand, which is hurting passenger traffic. Below-par performance of the Laudamotion unit is an added bane.

Wolverine's (WWW) Top-Line to Bear the Brunt of Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak has hurt Wolverine business activities compelling it to close stores amid shrinking demand and supply chain hurdles. Per the Zacks analysts, this is likely to hit sales results.

Lower Passenger Car Diesel Revenues Weigh on Delphi (DLPH)

The Zacks Analyst is worried about the downward trend in passenger car diesel fuel injection systems in Europe, which has been weighing on Delphi's top line.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.