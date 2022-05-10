Q1 Earnings Scorecard and Analyst Reports for AbbVie, QUALCOMM & Linde

Tuesday, May 10, 2022



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features update on the 2022 Q1 earnings season and new research reports on 16 major stocks, including AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM), and Linde plc (LIN). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Q1 Earnings Season Scorecard

We now have Q1 results from 450 S&P 500 members or 90% of the index's total membership. Total earnings for these companies are up +9.2% on +14.5% higher revenues, with 79.1% beating EPS estimates and 75.3% beating revenue estimates.

Excluding the drag from the Finance sector, whose Q1 earnings are down -15.6% from the same peirod last year, earnings for the remainder of the index would be up +18% (vs. +9.2% with Finance).

On the other hand, the Energy sector is boosting the aggregte growth picture in a major way through the sector's +215.1% earnings growth. Excluding the Energy sector's contribution, earnings growth for the remainder of the index drops to +3.2%.

Today's Featured Reports

Shares of AbbVie have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (+37.0% vs. +20.5%) on the back of the company's successful label expansion of its cancer drugs, Imbruvica and Venclexta. It has several new drugs in its portfolio, which have the potential to drive revenues once Humira loses U.S. exclusivity in 2023. Skyrizi and Rinvoq are going strong, bolstered by approval in new indications. It has several early/mid-stage candidates that have blockbuster potential.



Allergan’s acquisition has diversified AbbVie’s revenue base into new therapeutic areas, enhancing its long-term growth potential. However, there are concerns about long-term sales growth once Humira generics enter the U.S. market. Increasing competition from newer therapies is hurting Imbruvica’s sales.



Shares of QUALCOMM have outperformed the Zacks Wireless Equipment industry over the past year (+7.0% vs. -6.1%). The Zacks analyst believes that the buyout of Arriver will bolster its ability to deliver fully integrated Advanced Driver Assistance System solutions to automakers. The company is focused on retaining its leadership in 5G and the chipset market, delivering low-power resilient multi-gigabit connectivity with best-in-class security. It is witnessing healthy traction in EDGE networking solutions across diverse sectors.



However, Qualcomm faces intense competition from low-cost chip manufacturers. High research and development costs are expected to dent margins, while global chip shortage due to supply-chain disruptions is a headwind. It is susceptible to risks arising from lower handset shipments, especially in China.



Linde shares have gained +2.0% over the past year against the Zacks Oil and Gas - Field Services industry’s gain of +6.4%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company is making the world more productive by the day and there is a wide range of applications for its industrial gases. Its primary products in industrial gases include oxygen, which is used as life support in hospitals. Linde’s process gas, like hydrogen, is being utilized for clean fuels, while its high-purity and specialty gases are employed to manufacture electronics.



Linde has long-term contracts with on-site customers backed by minimum purchase requirements, thereby securing stable cashflows. However, the cost of sales continues to increase, hurting the firm’s bottom line. Also, the company has been paying a lower dividend yield than the industry’s composite stocks over the past two years.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Abbott Laboratories (ABT), CVS Health Corporation (CVS), and Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG).



Director of Research



Sheraz Mian



Today's Must Read

AbbVie's (ABBV) Pipeline & New Drugs Key to Long-Term Growth



Qualcomm (QCOM) Rides on 5G Chips, Solid EDGE Traction



Linde (LIN) to Gain on Contracts With On-Site Customers



Featured Reports

Abbott (ABT) Rides on Diabetes Business amid Forex Woes

The Zacks analyst is impressed with Abbott's diabetes arm robust performance in the first quarter led by strong growth in FreeStyle Libre. Yet, adverse currency movement continues to pose concerns.

CVS Health (CVS) Rides on Robust Retail Sales Amid Cost Woes

The Zacks analyst is upbeat about the strong sales performance by CVS Health's retail arm on high prescription and front store volume. Yet, rising operating costs builds pressure on its bottom line.

Fund-Raising Ability Aids Blackstone (BX), High Costs Ails

Per the Zacks analyst, Blackstone's solid fund rising capability and asset inflows will likely aid profitability. However, mounting expenses and low dividend sustainability are major concerns.

Innovations Aid Textron (TXT), Low Jet Demand Hurts Revenues

Per the Zacks analyst, new product launch will enable Textron to capture more shares in the market. Yet COVID-19 induced poor commercial jet demand might hurt deliveries and thereby its revenues.

Solid Retirement Business Aids Principal Financial (PFG)

Per the Zacks analyst, Principal is set to grow on the strength of retirement and long-term savings business in Latin America and Asia as well as group benefits and protection in the United States.

Robust Digital Sales Aid Yum! Brands (YUM), Debt High

Per the Zacks analyst, Yum! Brands benefits from robust digitalization. During first-quarter 2022, the company reported digital sales of over $6 billion. However, high debt levels remain concern.

Booking Holdings (BKNG) Banks on Improving Customer Bookings

Per the Zacks analyst, Booking Holdings is benefiting from increasing customer bookings owing to the ongoing vaccination drive and removal of travel restrictions worldwide.

New Upgrades

Capacity Expansion, Cost Reduction to Aid Albemarle (ALB)

According to the Zacks analyst, Albemarle should gain from its actions to boost its global lithium derivative capacity. Its cost-saving actions will also support margins.

Electrical & Electronic Solutions Strength Aids WESCO (WCC)

Per the Zacks analyst, strong momentum in non-residential construction, original equipment manufacturer, and industrial businesses is benefiting WESCO's Electrical & Electronic Solutions segment.

InterDigital (IDCC) Rides on Licensing Momentum, 5G Rollout

Per the Zacks analyst, InterDigital is poised to gain from the growth opportunities fueled by the 5G rollout, while securing patent license agreements in the handset and consumer electronics markets.

New Downgrades

Sally Beauty (SBH) Remains Troubled by Higher SG&A Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, Sally Beauty is seeing higher SG&A expenses for a while. In fiscal second-quarter, adjusted SG&A expenses increased $15.8 million due to cost pressures from labor among others.

Maximus (MMS) Remains Troubled by Higher Lower Current Ratio

Per the Zacks analyst, Maximus is seeing lower current ratio for a while. The company's current ratio at the end of March-quarter was pegged at 1.45, lower than prior-year quarter's 1.57.

Supply Chain & Costs Woes Dent Spectrum Brands' (GPS) Margins

Per the Zacks analyst, the ongoing supply-chain woes, input cost inflation and higher restructuring costs, hurt Spectrum Brands' margins in Q2. It expects inflation pressure to persist in fiscal 2022.

