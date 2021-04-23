Q1 Earnings Deluge Continues: AXP, HON, SLB, KMB & More

Friday, April 23, 2021



Market indexes are mixed in the morning of the final trading day of the week. The Dow looks to open -40 points at the bell, while the Nasdaq is currently +20. The S&P 500 is hovering around breakeven, +3 points at this hour. Much trepidation — regarding either a lack of economic prints, decent but less-than-extraordinary Q1 earnings now that the Big Banks have passed, or both — has permeated the bullish sentiment. A new policy in the works to raise capital gains taxes is adding to the malaise.



Nevertheless, Q1 earnings reports continue to hurtle down the pike: American Express AXP posted a 3.57% beat on its bottom line post of $1.74 per share in the quarter, lower than the $1.98 issued in the year-ago earnings announcement. Revenues of $9.06 billion missed the Zacks consensus of $9.24 billion. The quarter continued to show lower travel plans, dining out, entertaining, etc. Reportedly, $1 billion in credit releases assisted AmEx’s bottom line. For more on AXP’s earnings, click here.



Honeywell HON beat estimates on both top and bottom lines this morning, with earnings of $1.92 per share on $8.5 billion in sales notching ahead of $1.80 per share and $8.13 billion, respectively. Even with its Aerospace segment down 22% year over year, the company has raised its expectations for full-year sales from 2.5% originally reported to +4% today. For more on HON’s earnings, click here.



Oilfield services giant Schlumberger SLB also topped estimates in Q1, with earnings of 21 cents per share representing a 2-cent beat on sales of $5.22 billion, which outpaced the Zacks consensus by 2.3%. Initially, early trading bid up this stock 2% on the news, but has since dropped modestly into negative territory. The company is up more than 15% year to date, +52% over the past year. For more on SLB’s earnings, click here.



Household products manufacturer Kimberly-Clark KMB posted its second negative earnings surprise in its last three quarters, with $1.80 per share light of estimates by a dime, -5.26% from the Zacks consensus, on $4.74 billion in sales for the quarter, a 4% miss. Shares in today’s pre-market have given up just about all of its year-to-date gains for the parent company of Huggies, Kleenex, Kotex, Scott and many other known brands. For more on KMB’s earnings, click here.



Autoliv ALV, a Stockholm, Sweden-based automobile manufacturing supplier, beat the Zacks consensus on both top and bottom lines this morning: $1.79 per share was 28.8% above estimates, while $2.24 billion in revenues outperformed the expectation of $2.19 billion. This is the sixth straight earnings beat for the auto safety supply company, which has propped up the stock 2.4% in today’s pre-market, +7.6% year to date. For more on ALV’s earnings, click here.



