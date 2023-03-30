Q.beyond Sees Revenue Growth In FY23; Positive Net Income, Growth In Margin And Revenue By 2025

(RTTNews) - German Cloud and ICT provider q.beyond AG (QSCGF.PK) Thursday said it expects higher revenues in fiscal 2023, while margin would be in line or above last year. The company also projects to boost its earnings and financial strength in the coming years through to 2025 while continuing to grow faster than the market.

For the current financial year 2023, q.beyond expects revenues of 185 million euros to 191 million euros, EBITDA of 5 million euros to 7 million euros, and EBITDA margin of 3 percent to 4 percent.

The EBITDA budget includes significantly higher electricity costs for data centre operations, increased personnel expenses due to inflation, and higher licence costs. Together, these factors would result in charges on a scale of 5 million euros to 7 million euros.

In the year 2022, q.beyond generated consolidated net loss of 33.1 million euros, mainly due to impairment losses of 20.9 million euros, while EBITDA was 5.4 million euros, EBITDA margin was 3 percent, and revenues were 173.0 million euros.

Free cash flow for 2023 would be up to negative 8 million euros, compared to last year's negative free cash flow of 9.7 million euros.

The company also said it intends to achieve a positive free cash flow for 2024.

In its "Strategy 2025," unveiled by new two-member Management Board with CEO Thies Rixen and CFO Nora Wolters, the company projects positive consolidated net income and an EBITDA margin of 7 percent to 8 percent.

Further, average revenue growth of 7 percent to 8 percent a year is projected through to 2025.

By 2025, q.beyond intends to generate around 50 percent of its revenues with its expertise in SAP, Microsoft and customised software solutions.

