Q.beyond FY22 Revenues Rise

(RTTNews) - German Cloud and ICT provider QSC AG (QSCGF) announced Friday preliminary results for 2022, reporting 11 percent increase in revenues to 173.0 million euros.

Of 2022 revenues, 76 percent were recurring, while 61 percent were generated in the three focus sectors of retail, logistics and manufacturing.

Cloud & IoT, the larger segment, revenues climbed 22 percent from last year to 139.2 million euros. SAP, the second segment, generated weak revenues.

The new orders reached 227.8 million euros in 2022 thanks to numerous contract extensions.

EBITDA stood at 5.4 million euros, almost reaching the forecast of 6 million euros to 8 million euros.

The company noted that consolidated net income for 2022 will be negatively influenced by an expected amount of 21 million euros related to one-off impairments of goodwill and intangible assets.

In the fourth quarter, revenues grew to 46.6 million euros from 38.9 million euros in the previous year.

The company plans to provide detailed information about current planning through to 2025, detailed 2022 results and fiscal 2023 forecast at a virtual analysts and investors conference to be held on March 30.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.