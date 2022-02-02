Markets

Q.beyond AG Preliminary 2021 EBITDA In Line With Its Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - q.beyond AG said, based on initial preliminary calculations, fiscal 2021 EBITDA of more than 31 million euros, and free cash flow of at least 33 million euros, were in line with the company's guidance. The company increased its revenues from 143.4 million euros to 155.2 million euros in the fiscal year.

New orders were at 185 million euros, compared to 161 million euros, prior year. Of orders received in 2021, 84% came from new customers or involved new projects for existing customers, while 16% resulted from contract extensions.

q.beyond will publish its guidance for 2022 and its definitive results for the fiscal year on 30 March 2022.

