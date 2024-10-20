Q Technology Halts Kunshan QTech Spin-off Plans

Q Technology (Group) Co (HK:1478) has released an update.

Q Technology has decided to terminate the proposed spin-off and separate listing of its subsidiary, Kunshan QTech Microelectronics, on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange due to unfavorable market conditions. The company assures investors that this decision will not adversely affect its financial health or future strategic plans. Investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing with the company’s shares.

