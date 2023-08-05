Q Technology (Group) Company Limited - Class H (HKHKSZ:1478) Price Target Decreased by 6.22% to 4.66

The average one-year price target for Q Technology (Group) Company Limited - Class H (HKHKSZ:1478) has been revised to 4.66 / share. This is an decrease of 6.22% from the prior estimate of 4.97 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.03 to a high of 6.09 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.82% from the latest reported closing price of 3.48 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Q Technology (Group) Company Limited - Class H. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1478 is 0.04%, an increase of 106.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.74% to 32,781K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,709K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,599K shares, representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1478 by 23.74% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 5,338K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,068K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,710K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 2,050K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

