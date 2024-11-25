News & Insights

Q Precious Eyes Hydrogen Potential in Quebec

November 25, 2024 — 05:42 am EST

Q Precious & Battery Metals (TSE:QMET) has released an update.

Q Precious and Battery Metals Corp. has discovered that its Lorrain claims fall within a promising hydrogen exploration area in Quebec, sparking excitement among investors. The region’s unique geological features, including the presence of potential hydrocarbon traps, make it a hotspot for hydrogen exploration. With the area undergoing a claim staking rush, QMET is poised to capitalize on this opportunity as it holds 11 claims in the region.

