News & Insights

Stocks
BTKRF

Q Precious & Battery Metals Settles Debt and Grants Options

November 20, 2024 — 03:04 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Q Precious & Battery Metals (TSE:QMET) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Q Precious & Battery Metals Corp. is resolving a debt of up to $250,944 by issuing over 3.3 million common shares at $0.075 per share, pending CSE approval. Additionally, the company has granted 2.2 million stock options at $0.09 per share to its directors and officers, including 1 million options to Richard Penn, shifting his ownership stake to approximately 13.7% on a partially diluted basis.

For further insights into TSE:QMET stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BTKRF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.