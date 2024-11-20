Q Precious & Battery Metals Settles Debt and Grants Options

Q Precious & Battery Metals (TSE:QMET) has released an update.
Q Precious & Battery Metals Corp. is resolving a debt of up to $250,944 by issuing over 3.3 million common shares at $0.075 per share, pending CSE approval. Additionally, the company has granted 2.2 million stock options at $0.09 per share to its directors and officers, including 1 million options to Richard Penn, shifting his ownership stake to approximately 13.7% on a partially diluted basis.
