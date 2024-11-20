Q Precious & Battery Metals Settles Debt and Grants Options

Q Precious & Battery Metals (TSE:QMET) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Q Precious & Battery Metals Corp. is resolving a debt of up to $250,944 by issuing over 3.3 million common shares at $0.075 per share, pending CSE approval. Additionally, the company has granted 2.2 million stock options at $0.09 per share to its directors and officers, including 1 million options to Richard Penn, shifting his ownership stake to approximately 13.7% on a partially diluted basis.

For further insights into TSE:QMET stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.