News & Insights

Stocks
BTKRF

Q Precious & Battery Metals Finalizes Debt Settlement

November 29, 2024 — 02:33 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Q Precious & Battery Metals (TSE:QMET) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Q Precious & Battery Metals Corp. has successfully completed a significant debt settlement by exchanging $250,944 of debt for over 3.3 million common shares at a price of $0.075 each. This strategic move is pending regulatory approval from the CSE, marking a pivotal step in the company’s financial maneuvers.

For further insights into TSE:QMET stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BTKRF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.