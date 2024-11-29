Q Precious & Battery Metals Finalizes Debt Settlement

Q Precious & Battery Metals (TSE:QMET) has released an update.
Q Precious & Battery Metals Corp. has successfully completed a significant debt settlement by exchanging $250,944 of debt for over 3.3 million common shares at a price of $0.075 each. This strategic move is pending regulatory approval from the CSE, marking a pivotal step in the company’s financial maneuvers.
