Q Precious & Battery Metals Finalizes Debt Settlement

Q Precious & Battery Metals (TSE:QMET) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Q Precious & Battery Metals Corp. has successfully completed a significant debt settlement by exchanging $250,944 of debt for over 3.3 million common shares at a price of $0.075 each. This strategic move is pending regulatory approval from the CSE, marking a pivotal step in the company’s financial maneuvers.

For further insights into TSE:QMET stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.