Q & M Dental Eyes Expansion with Delun Investment

Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited has announced a non-binding memorandum of understanding to potentially acquire a 25% stake in Guangdong Delun Medical Group Co., Ltd., a leading oral healthcare enterprise in Southern China. This strategic move is seen as an opportunity to expand Q & M’s dental business in the region. However, the terms of the investment are still under negotiation, pending due diligence and feasibility evaluations.

