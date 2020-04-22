Q BioMed Accelerates Rapid Development Of Novel COVID-19 Therapeutics

(RTTNews) - Q BioMed Inc. (QBIO.OB) said that, in partnership with Mannin Research, it is accelerating the rapid development of novel drugs for the treatment of life-threatening complications caused by COVID-19 and other viral infections.

They hope to have at least one treatment in human trials this year.

The company noted that Artificial Intelligence and computational biophysics will be deployed to rapidly develop drugs for COVID-19 and other viral infections based on Mannin Research's Tie2 platform in new joint venture with Cyclica.

