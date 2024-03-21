News & Insights

PZU annual profit rises 52% on banking segment, insurance growth

March 21, 2024 — 02:41 am EDT

GDANSK, March 21 (Reuters) - Poland's biggest insurer PZU PZU.WAreported a 52% rise in annual net profit on Thursday, boosted by higher banking segment earnings and insurance profitability.

It reported a profit of 5.77 billion zlotys ($1.46 billion) for the year ended Dec. 31, 2023, beating analysts' forecast of 4.67 billion zlotys in a company compiled consensus.

PZU, which holds stakes in Polish banks Pekao PEO.WA and Alior ALRR.WA, benefited from a rapid growth of profitability in banking activity that contributed almost 2 billion zlotys to the result.

Annual gross insurance revenue grew 8.6% to 28.87 billion zlotys, while adjusted return-on-equity ratio increased 5.7 percentage points to 22%.

The revenues were boosted by yearly 9% rise in general property insurance and a near-19% jump in corporate assets insurance earnings.

PZU also reported improved insurance sales in its Baltic countries segment.

The insurer had said in late November that the strong capital situation permits it to carry on with enforcing its dividend policy, which declares 50% of consolidated yearly profits for minimal payout.

The company has yet to recommend dividend-per-share for 2023, but analysts forecast it at around 3.33 zlotys.

($1 = 3.9450 zlotys)

