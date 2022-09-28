Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) shareholders have earned a 2.8% CAGR over the last five years

It is a pleasure to report that the Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN) is up 47% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last five years have been less than pleasing. After all, the share price is down 14% in that time, significantly under-performing the market.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the five years over which the share price declined, Pzena Investment Management's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 3.2% each year. Notably, the share price has fallen at 3% per year, fairly close to the change in the EPS. That suggests that the market sentiment around the company hasn't changed much over that time. Rather, the share price change has reflected changes in earnings per share.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image). NYSE:PZN Earnings Per Share Growth September 28th 2022

It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Pzena Investment Management's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Pzena Investment Management, it has a TSR of 15% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Pzena Investment Management shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 1.4% over one year. Of course, that includes the dividend. However, that falls short of the 3% TSR per annum it has made for shareholders, each year, over five years. Potential buyers might understandably feel they've missed the opportunity, but it's always possible business is still firing on all cylinders. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Pzena Investment Management better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Pzena Investment Management has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of companies that have proven they can grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

