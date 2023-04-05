Pzena Investment Management Now Owns 4.70% of Argo Group International Holdings (ARGO)

Fintel reports that Pzena Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.65MM shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (ARGO). This represents 4.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2023 they reported 1.89MM shares and 5.39% of the company, a decrease in shares of 12.72% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.69% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.58% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Argo Group International Holdings is $30.60. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 4.58% from its latest reported closing price of $29.26.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Argo Group International Holdings is $1,668MM, a decrease of 4.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 380 funds or institutions reporting positions in Argo Group International Holdings. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 3.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARGO is 0.25%, an increase of 17.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.24% to 38,572K shares. The put/call ratio of ARGO is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 19K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 90.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARGO by 915.91% over the last quarter.

TCI Wealth Advisors holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 77.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARGO by 99.29% over the last quarter.

Y-Intercept holds 9K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 58.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARGO by 24.45% over the last quarter.

Kempen Capital Management N.v. holds 1,275K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,293K shares, representing a decrease of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARGO by 4.17% over the last quarter.

Parallel Advisors holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Argo Group International Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. offers property casualty insurance and reinsurance. The Company offers excess and surplus lines, select markets, and international specialty insurance.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.