Pzena Investment Management Now Owns 4.30% of Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC)

Fintel reports that Pzena Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.47MM shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp (EPAC). This represents 4.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 25, 2023 they reported 3.40MM shares and 5.96% of the company, a decrease in shares of 27.25% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.66% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.11% Downside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Enerpac Tool Group is $17.34. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents a decrease of 31.11% from its latest reported closing price of $25.17.

The projected annual revenue for Enerpac Tool Group is $595MM, an increase of 1.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 454 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enerpac Tool Group. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 6.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EPAC is 0.14%, an increase of 19.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.32% to 66,296K shares. The put/call ratio of EPAC is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al holds 18K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

PGOAX - PGIM JENNISON SMALL COMPANY FUND holds 361K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS FUND II - Total Market Index Portfolio Initial Class holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 10.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPAC by 24.56% over the last quarter.

Profunds - Profund Vp Ultrasmall-cap holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 1.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPAC by 34.20% over the last quarter.

Simplex Trading holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 840.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPAC by 86.25% over the last quarter.

Enerpac Tool Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a premier industrial tools and services company serving a broad and diverse set of customers in more than 100 countries. The Company's businesses are global leaders in high pressure hydraulic tools, controlled force products and solutions for precise positioning of heavy loads that help customers safely and reliably tackle some of the most challenging jobs around the world. The Company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

