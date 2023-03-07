Pzena Investment Management Now Owns 10.04% of Phibro Animal Health (PAHC)

Fintel reports that Pzena Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.04MM shares of Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC). This represents 10.04% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 20, 2023 they reported 1.97MM shares and 9.68% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.70% and an increase in total ownership of 0.36% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.48% Upside

As of March 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Phibro Animal Health is $17.08. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 8.48% from its latest reported closing price of $15.75.

The projected annual revenue for Phibro Animal Health is $1,006MM, an increase of 3.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 381 funds or institutions reporting positions in Phibro Animal Health. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 6.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAHC is 0.08%, a decrease of 8.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.19% to 23,215K shares. The put/call ratio of PAHC is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,507K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,534K shares, representing a decrease of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAHC by 9.80% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 731K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 497K shares, representing an increase of 31.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAHC by 33.67% over the last quarter.

Heartland Advisors holds 714K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 769K shares, representing a decrease of 7.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAHC by 20.67% over the last quarter.

HRVIX - HEARTLAND VALUE PLUS FUND Investor Class holds 700K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 750K shares, representing a decrease of 7.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAHC by 17.66% over the last quarter.

Brandes Investment Partners holds 639K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 199K shares, representing an increase of 68.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAHC by 137.74% over the last quarter.

Phibro Animal Health Declares $0.12 Dividend

On February 6, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 1, 2023 will receive the payment on March 22, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $15.75 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.05%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.02%, the lowest has been 0.75%, and the highest has been 3.96%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.70 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.47 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.54. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Phibro Animal Health Background Information

Phibro Animal Health Corporation is a diversified global developer, manufacturer and supplier of a broad range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock, helping veterinarians and farmers produce healthy, affordable food while using fewer natural resources.

