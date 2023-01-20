Pzena Investment Management Llc Ups Stake in Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC)

Fintel reports that Pzena Investment Management Llc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,969,236 shares of Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC). This represents 9.68% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 21, 2022 they reported 1,407,675 shares and 6.92% of the company, an increase in shares of 39.89% and an increase in total ownership of 2.76% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Phibro Animal Health Corporation is a diversified global developer, manufacturer and supplier of a broad range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock, helping veterinarians and farmers produce healthy, affordable food while using fewer natural resources.

What are other large shareholders doing?

Heartland Advisors Inc holds 769,261 shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 806,079 shares, representing a decrease of 4.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAHC by 28.68% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management Llc holds 656,286 shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,428 shares, representing an increase of 95.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAHC by 1,240.94% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 541,500 shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 600,900 shares, representing a decrease of 10.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAHC by 25.18% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management Llc holds 497,167 shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 183,348 shares, representing an increase of 63.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAHC by 101.13% over the last quarter.

What is the overall Fund Sentiment?

There are 406 funds or institutions reporting positions in Phibro Animal Health Corp. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 2.27%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Phibro Animal Health Corp is 0.0833%, a decrease of 20.2595%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.87% to 23,817,858 shares.

Fintel's Fund Sentiment Score is a quantitative model that ranks companies from zero to 100 based on Fund Sentiment. Fund Sentiment is important because it tells you if funds are buying or selling - and in particular how the company ranks compared to other companies in the investing universe. Click to see the Fintel Fund Sentiment Score for PAHC / Phibro Animal Health Corp.

