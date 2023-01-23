Pzena Investment Management Llc Ups Stake in Orion Engineered Carbons SA (OEC)

Fintel reports that Pzena Investment Management Llc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4,343,557 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons SA (OEC). This represents 7.14% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 21, 2022 they reported 3,395,766 shares and 5.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 27.91% and an increase in total ownership of 1.54% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Orion Engineered Carbons is a global supplier of carbon black products including high-performance specialty gas blacks, acetylene blacks, furnace blacks, lamp blacks, thermal blacks, and other carbon blacks that tint, colorize and enhance the performance of polymers, plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, textile fibers, adhesives and sealants, batteries, tires, and mechanical rubber goods, such as automotive belts and hoses. The company has over 125 years of history providing customized solutions from a network of 14 global production sites and is dedicated to responsible business practices that emphasize reliability, innovation and sustainability.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. holds 4,246,241 shares representing 6.98% ownership of the company.

William Blair Investment Management, Llc holds 3,244,808 shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,873,925 shares, representing a decrease of 19.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OEC by 23.21% over the last quarter.

Inherent Group, Lp holds 2,741,655 shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,735,216 shares, representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OEC by 40.25% over the last quarter.

Hawk Ridge Capital Management Lp holds 2,674,119 shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 460,500 shares, representing an increase of 82.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OEC by 352.09% over the last quarter.

Harvey Partners, LLC holds 2,373,500 shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,462,000 shares, representing an increase of 38.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OEC by 7.10% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 358 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orion Engineered Carbons SA. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.38%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Orion Engineered Carbons SA is 0.3049%, a decrease of 21.3483%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.27% to 64,481,081 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 17, 2023, the average one-year price target for Orion Engineered Carbons is $27.74. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 38.37% from its latest reported closing price of $20.05.

The projected annual revenue for Orion Engineered Carbons is $2,197MM, an increase of 12.01%. The projected annual EPS is $2.55, an increase of 62.91%.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.