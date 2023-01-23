Pzena Investment Management Llc Ups Stake in CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO)

Fintel reports that Pzena Investment Management Llc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7,627,617 shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO). This represents 6.66% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 24, 2022 they reported 6,634,014 shares and 5.37% of the company, an increase in shares of 14.98% and an increase in total ownership of 1.29% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

CNO Financial Group, Inc. secures the future of middle-income America. CNO provides life and health insurance, annuities, financial services, and workforce benefits solutions through its family of brands, including Bankers Life, Colonial Penn and Washington National. Its customers work hard to save for the future, and the company helps protect their health, income and retirement needs with 3.2 million policies and more than $35 billionin total assets. Its 3,400 associates, 5,000 exclusive agents and 4,000 independent partner agents guide individuals, families and businesses through a lifetime of financial decisions.

What are large shareholders doing?

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. holds 6,800,152 shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,694,067 shares, representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNO by 5.53% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 5,088,695 shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,026,226 shares, representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNO by 9.27% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management Llc holds 3,049,600 shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,461,474 shares, representing an increase of 19.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNO by 35.15% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 3,043,433 shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,924,767 shares, representing an increase of 36.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNO by 60.70% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources Inc holds 2,666,528 shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,295,974 shares, representing a decrease of 23.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNO by 11.69% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 630 funds or institutions reporting positions in CNO Financial Group Inc. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 2.78%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNO Financial Group Inc is 0.2112%, an increase of 3.6944%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.18% to 138,477,659 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 20, 2023, the average one-year price target for CNO Financial Group is $24.31. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 5.88% from its latest reported closing price of $22.96.

The projected annual revenue for CNO Financial Group is $3,735MM, an increase of 1.55%. The projected annual EPS is $2.33, a decrease of -41.64%.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.