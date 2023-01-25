Pzena Investment Management Llc Increases Position in Terex Corporation (TEX)

Fintel reports that Pzena Investment Management Llc has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.11MM shares of Terex Corporation (TEX). This represents 6.08% of the company.

In their previous filing dated May 7, 2021 they reported 3.43MM shares and 4.92% of the company, an increase in shares of 19.70% and an increase in total ownership of 1.16% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.85% Upside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Terex is $50.05. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents an increase of 1.85% from its latest reported closing price of $49.14.

The projected annual revenue for Terex is $4,535MM, an increase of 8.23%. The projected annual EPS is $4.80, an increase of 24.22%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 664 funds or institutions reporting positions in Terex Corporation. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 3.07%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Terex Corporation is 0.1505%, an increase of 11.9335%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.57% to 71,271,485 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. holds 2,587,685 shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,540,331 shares, representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEX by 15.75% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management, LLC holds 2,280,726 shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,280,391 shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEX by 15.11% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp holds 1,714,544 shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,758,790 shares, representing a decrease of 2.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEX by 49.65% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 1,401,003 shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,471,160 shares, representing a decrease of 5.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEX by 5.87% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 1,179,012 shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,189,787 shares, representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEX by 11.49% over the last quarter.

Terex Declares $0.13 Dividend

Terex said on October 13, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share ($0.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 9, 2022 received the payment on December 19, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.13 per share.

At the most recent share price of $49.14 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 1.06%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.13, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.18%, demonstrating that it is increasing its dividends over time.

Terex Corp. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Terex is a global manufacturer of aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery. The Company designs, builds, and supports products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. Terex's products are manufactured in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia and sold worldwide. The Company engages with customers through all stages of the product life cycle, from initial specification and financing to parts and service support.

