Pzena Investment Management Llc Increases Position in Rev Group Inc (REVG)

Fintel reports that Pzena Investment Management Llc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.83MM shares of Rev Group Inc (REVG). This represents 6.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 24, 2022 they reported 3.62MM shares and 5.56% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.00% and an increase in total ownership of 0.84% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests -1.65% Downside

As of January 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rev Group is $13.04. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents a decrease of -1.65% from its latest reported closing price of $13.26.

The projected annual revenue for Rev Group is $2,386MM, an increase of 2.33%. The projected annual EPS is $1.16, an increase of 362.97%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 296 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rev Group Inc. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 6.62%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Rev Group Inc is 0.2101%, an increase of 118.9882%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.96% to 67,531,970 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Aip, Llc holds 27,562,505 shares representing 46.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein L.p. holds 3,065,966 shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,120,047 shares, representing a decrease of 1.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REVG by 5.70% over the last quarter.

Segall Bryant & Hamill, Llc holds 2,843,580 shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,005,487 shares, representing a decrease of 5.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REVG by 1.60% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources Inc holds 2,745,341 shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,691,258 shares, representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REVG by 13.74% over the last quarter.

Invesco Ltd. holds 854,907 shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 864,979 shares, representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REVG by 90.14% over the last quarter.

REV Group Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

REV Group® (REVG) is a leading designer and manufacturer of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It serves a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. It provides customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers) and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). Its diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of its brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years.

