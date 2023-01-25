Pzena Investment Management Llc Increases Position in AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH)

Fintel reports that Pzena Investment Management Llc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 22.61MM shares of AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH). This represents 6.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 24, 2022 they reported 22.08MM shares and 5.45% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.36% and an increase in total ownership of 0.65% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.76% Upside

As of January 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for AXA Equitable Holdings is $39.39. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 28.76% from its latest reported closing price of $30.59.

The projected annual revenue for AXA Equitable Holdings is $13,597MM, a decrease of -13.99%. The projected annual EPS is $6.06, a decrease of -14.95%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 870 funds or institutions reporting positions in AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc.. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 1.40%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. is 0.3787%, an increase of 6.5467%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.87% to 437,325,276 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates Inc /md/ holds 33,106,476 shares representing 8.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,650,300 shares, representing a decrease of 4.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQH by 25.22% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 24,266,295 shares representing 6.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,638,468 shares, representing an increase of 14.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQH by 16.81% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 20,953,028 shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,560,314 shares, representing an increase of 35.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQH by 65.18% over the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 18,167,887 shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,243,022 shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQH by 2.92% over the last quarter.

Invesco Ltd. holds 11,628,292 shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,700,700 shares, representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQH by 6.70% over the last quarter.

AXA Equitable Holdings Declares $0.20 Dividend

AXA Equitable Holdings said on July 29, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 5, 2022 received the payment on August 15, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the most recent share price of $30.59 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 2.62%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.10, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33%, demonstrating that it is increasing its dividends over time.

Equitable Holdings Inc Background Information

Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Founded in 1859, Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. Equitable Holdings has approximately 12,000 employees and financial professionals, $809 billion in assets under management (as of 12/31/2020) and more than five million client relationships globally.

