Pzena Investment Management Llc Cuts Stake in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV)

Fintel reports that Pzena Investment Management Llc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 29,568,913 shares of National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV). This represents 7.52% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 19, 2022 they reported 40,666,965 shares and 10.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 27.29% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.88% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

NOV delivers technology-driven solutions to empower the global energy industry. For more than 150 years, NOV has pioneered innovations that enable its customers to safely produce abundant energy while minimizing environmental impact. The energy industry depends on NOV's deep expertise and technology to continually improve oilfield operations and assist in efforts to advance the energy transition towards a more sustainable future. NOV powers the industry that powers the world.

What are large shareholders doing?

First Eagle Investment Management, LLC holds 36,100,081 shares representing 9.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,938,447 shares, representing an increase of 5.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOV by 8.12% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc holds 22,002,994 shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,242,754 shares, representing a decrease of 5.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOV by 2.18% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 16,051,337 shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,882,097 shares, representing a decrease of 11.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOV by 28.70% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 15,763,704 shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,661,227 shares, representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOV by 81.28% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc /md/ holds 7,978,913 shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,620,700 shares, representing a decrease of 20.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOV by 54.14% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 746 funds or institutions reporting positions in National Oilwell Varco, Inc.. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 2.99%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to National Oilwell Varco, Inc. is 0.3206%, a decrease of 0.2182%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.69% to 453,334,480 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 20, 2023, the average one-year price target for National Oilwell Varco is $26.20. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 13.35% from its latest reported closing price of $23.11.

The projected annual revenue for National Oilwell Varco is $8,344MM, an increase of 24.89%. The projected annual EPS is $1.15, an increase of 3,960.21%.

