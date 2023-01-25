Pzena Investment Management Llc Cuts Stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp (EPAC)

Fintel reports that Pzena Investment Management Llc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.40MM shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp (EPAC). This represents 5.96% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 21, 2022 they reported 3.94MM shares and 6.53% of the company, a decrease in shares of 13.80% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.57% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests -30.02% Downside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Enerpac Tool Group is $17.34. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents a decrease of -30.02% from its latest reported closing price of $24.78.

The projected annual revenue for Enerpac Tool Group is $595MM, an increase of 2.60%. The projected annual EPS is $1.69, an increase of 387.86%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 429 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 4.13%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Enerpac Tool Group Corp is 0.1141%, a decrease of 5.3201%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.14% to 66,279,203 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. holds 6,150,425 shares representing 10.80% ownership of the company.

Clarkston Capital Partners, LLC holds 5,057,859 shares representing 8.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,842,883 shares, representing an increase of 4.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPAC by 4.67% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc holds 2,440,054 shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,763,940 shares, representing a decrease of 13.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPAC by 9.95% over the last quarter.

Southernsun Asset Management, Llc holds 1,853,760 shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,704,606 shares, representing an increase of 8.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPAC by 1.53% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,706,338 shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,656,704 shares, representing a decrease of 172.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPAC by 94.95% over the last quarter.

Enerpac Tool Group Declares $0.04 Dividend

Enerpac Tool Group said on July 28, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 6, 2022 received the payment on October 17, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

At the most recent share price of $24.78 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 0.16%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.11, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a premier industrial tools and services company serving a broad and diverse set of customers in more than 100 countries. The Company's businesses are global leaders in high pressure hydraulic tools, controlled force products and solutions for precise positioning of heavy loads that help customers safely and reliably tackle some of the most challenging jobs around the world. The Company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

