Pzena Investment Management Llc Cuts Stake in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS)

Fintel reports that Pzena Investment Management Llc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5,543,905 shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS). This represents 6.54% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 20, 2022 they reported 7,057,524 shares and 8.32% of the company, a decrease in shares of 21.45% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.78% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.01% Upside

As of January 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Axis Capital Holdings is $61.03. The forecasts range from a low of $49.49 to a high of $74.55. The average price target represents an increase of 6.01% from its latest reported closing price of $57.57.

The projected annual revenue for Axis Capital Holdings is $5,431MM, an increase of 6.89%. The projected annual EPS is $7.35, an increase of 78.71%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 665 funds or institutions reporting positions in Axis Capital Holdings Limited. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 2.31%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Axis Capital Holdings Limited is 0.3266%, a decrease of 0.5583%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.79% to 93,876,577 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. holds 10,132,588 shares representing 11.97% ownership of the company.

Stone Point Capital Llc holds 6,777,806 shares representing 8.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American Century Companies Inc holds 2,489,553 shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,605,506 shares, representing a decrease of 4.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXS by 11.49% over the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management, LLC holds 1,815,729 shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,751,586 shares, representing an increase of 3.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXS by 5.24% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates Llc holds 1,721,903 shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,818,459 shares, representing a decrease of 5.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXS by 18.78% over the last quarter.

Axis Capital Holdings Declares $$0.43 Dividend

Axis Capital Holdings said on September 21, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.43 per share. Shareholders of record as of September 30, 2022 received the payment on October 18, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.43 per share.

At the most recent share price of $57.57 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.75%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.39, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.07%, demonstrating that it consistently increased its dividends over time.

Axis Capital Holdings Ltd Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited is the holding company for AXIS group of companies. It offers various risk transfer products and services through subsidiaries and branch networks in Bermuda, the United States, Canada, Europe and Singapore. The company offers insurance services including Property, Professional Lines, Terrorism, Marine, Energy, Environmental and other insurance. The reinsurance services include property, professional lines, credit and bond, and others.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

