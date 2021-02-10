Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 11, 2021

Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PZN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 733.33% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of PZN was $9.8, representing a -1.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.91 and a 183.24% increase over the 52 week low of $3.46.

PZN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR). PZN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.51.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PZN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.