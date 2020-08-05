Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2020

Dividends
Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 28, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PZN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $5.29, the dividend yield is 2.27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PZN was $5.29, representing a -47.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.15 and a 52.89% increase over the 52 week low of $3.46.

PZN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR). PZN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.24.

