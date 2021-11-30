PZA Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (Symbol: PZA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $27.07, changing hands as high as $27.10 per share. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PZA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PZA's low point in its 52 week range is $26.50 per share, with $27.51 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.09.

