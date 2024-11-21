PZ Cussons Reports Growth and Strategic Moves

PZ Cussons (GB:PZC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

PZ Cussons anticipates a 5% like-for-like revenue growth in the first half of FY25, driven by strong performance in the UK and pricing adjustments in Africa despite some setbacks in the APAC region. The company is actively reducing gross debt and considering strategic sales, including part or full sale of its African business. These moves come as part of its ongoing efforts to manage currency volatility and focus on core operations.

For further insights into GB:PZC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.