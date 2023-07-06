PZ Cussons (LSE:PZC) Price Target Decreased by 12.34% to 230.01

The average one-year price target for PZ Cussons (LSE:PZC) has been revised to 230.01 / share. This is an decrease of 12.34% from the prior estimate of 262.40 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 207.05 to a high of 267.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 45.03% from the latest reported closing price of 158.60 / share.

PZ Cussons Maintains 4.04% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.04%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.23%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in PZ Cussons. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PZC is 0.06%, a decrease of 9.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.89% to 21,091K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 6,017K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,539K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,307K shares, representing an increase of 9.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PZC by 3.70% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 1,833K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,812K shares, representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PZC by 4.40% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,817K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,479K shares, representing an increase of 18.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PZC by 2.73% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,754K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

