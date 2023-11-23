PZ Cussons flags minimal surplus cash position in Nigeria business by FY end

Adds details on Nigeria business in paragraphs 3-5, group forecast in paragraph 6

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Soap maker PZ Cussons PZC.L said on Thursday it expects only a minimal surplus cash position remaining in its Nigeria business beyond what is required for trading by the end of its current financial year.

The company had earliersaidthe devaluation of Nigeria's currency would adversely impact its profit and in September offered to buy out minority shareholders of PZ Cussons Nigeria amid plans to de-list the business from the Nigerian stock exchange.

PZ Cussons, however, said first-half trading has continued to be strong in its Nigeria business and many of its brands have held or gained market share there.

"We expect to achieve an improvement in both gross and

operating profit margins in the first half of the year, despite very high levels of inflation," the company said about its Nigerian business.

Inflation in Africa's largest economy had risen to its highest level in nearly two decades earlier this year after the country scrapped a popular but costly subsidy on petrol and devalued the currency.

The Manchester-based company said it expects to deliver a robust year-on-year operating margin improvement in the first-half period for the overall group.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Sohini Goswami)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com))

