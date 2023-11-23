News & Insights

PZ Cussons flags minimal surplus cash position in Nigeria business by FY end

November 23, 2023 — 02:32 am EST

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Soap maker PZ Cussons PZC.L said on Thursday it expects only a minimal surplus cash position remaining in its Nigeria business beyond what is required for trading by the end of its current financial year.

The company had said earlier in the year that the devaluation of Nigeria's currency would adversely impact its profit, and in September offered to buy out minority shareholders of PZ Cussons Nigeria amid plans to de-list the business from the Nigerian stock exchange.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
