PZ Cussons flags challenging months ahead as costs surge

April 13 (Reuters) - Soap maker PZ Cussons Plc PZC.L on Wednesday warned of challenging months ahead as input costs are on the rise and household budgets may come under pressure.

The Manchester-based company reported third-quarter like-for-like revenue up 8.5%, compared with a year-ago period, and nearly 14% higher from pre-pandemic sales.

(Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Amna.Karimi@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8083261226;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.