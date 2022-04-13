PZ Cussons flags challenging months ahead as costs surge
April 13 (Reuters) - Soap maker PZ Cussons Plc PZC.L on Wednesday warned of challenging months ahead as input costs are on the rise and household budgets may come under pressure.
The Manchester-based company reported third-quarter like-for-like revenue up 8.5%, compared with a year-ago period, and nearly 14% higher from pre-pandemic sales.
(Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
((Amna.Karimi@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8083261226;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryPZC
Latest World Markets Videos
Explore World MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- The 5 Largest Economies In The World And Their Growth In 2020
- ANALYSIS-Putin draws Erdogan a red line on Russia's southern flank with Karabakh deal
- Tunisia hikes local purchase price of wheat, plans self-sufficiency in durum wheat
- The Poorest Nations in the World: 5 Countries With the Lowest Per Capita Income