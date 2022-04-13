PZ Cussons flags challenging months ahead as costs surge

World Markets
Amna Karimi Reuters
April 13 (Reuters) - Soap maker PZ Cussons Plc PZC.L on Wednesday warned of challenging months ahead as input costs are on the rise and household budgets may come under pressure.

The Manchester-based company reported third-quarter like-for-like revenue up 8.5%, compared with a year-ago period, and nearly 14% higher from pre-pandemic sales.

