PZ Cussons Executives Reinvest Dividends in Company Shares

PZ Cussons (GB:PZC) has released an update.

PZ Cussons has announced transactions involving top executives reinvesting dividends to acquire shares under the Share Incentive Plan 2020. CEO Jonathan Myers, CFO Sarah Pollard, Chief Supply Chain Officer Steve Noble, and General Counsel Kareem Moustafa all participated by purchasing shares at £0.84 each on December 4, 2024, reinforcing their commitment to the company. This activity may indicate confidence in the company’s future prospects, which could be appealing to investors.

