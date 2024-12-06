News & Insights

Stocks

PZ Cussons Executives Reinvest Dividends in Company Shares

December 06, 2024 — 10:47 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

PZ Cussons (GB:PZC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

PZ Cussons has announced transactions involving top executives reinvesting dividends to acquire shares under the Share Incentive Plan 2020. CEO Jonathan Myers, CFO Sarah Pollard, Chief Supply Chain Officer Steve Noble, and General Counsel Kareem Moustafa all participated by purchasing shares at £0.84 each on December 4, 2024, reinforcing their commitment to the company. This activity may indicate confidence in the company’s future prospects, which could be appealing to investors.

For further insights into GB:PZC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.