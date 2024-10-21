News & Insights

PZ Cussons Executives Engage in Share Transactions

October 21, 2024 — 04:27 am EDT

PZ Cussons (GB:PZC) has released an update.

PZ Cussons has reported that key executives, including CEO Jonathan Myers and CFO Sarah Pollard, have engaged in share transactions as part of the company’s Share Incentive Plan. The transactions involved the purchase of partnership shares and the granting of matching shares, with the shares priced at £0.91. These moves, conducted on October 17, 2024, reflect the ongoing engagement of PZ Cussons’ leadership with the company’s stock options.

