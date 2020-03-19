PZ Cussons Appoints Avon Products' Jonathan Myers As CEO, Effective May 1

(RTTNews) - Consumer products group PZ Cussons Plc. (PZC.L) announced Thursday the appointment of Jonathan Myers as Chief Executive Officer with effect from May 1.

Myers joins from Avon Products Inc, where he has been Chief Operating Officer since 2017. He spent the first 21 years of his career at Procter & Gamble.

The company noted that Caroline Silver will continue to serve as Executive Chair until Myers joins the business.

The Company also announced the appointment of Jeremy Townsend as a Non-executive Director with effect from April 1. Jeremy is currently Chief Financial Officer of Rentokil Initial plc.

Jez Maiden, who has served the Board as a Non-executive Director since 2016, has advised the Company of his intention to step down on May 31. He will be succeeded as Chair of the Audit & Risk Committee by Jeremy Townsend.

