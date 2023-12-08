Pyxis Tankers Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares Ex-Dividend Reminder

On 12/12/23, Pyxis Tankers Inc's 7.75% Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares (Symbol: PXSAP) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.1615, payable on 12/20/23. As a percentage of PXSAP's recent share price of $24.15, this dividend works out to approximately 0.67%, so look for shares of PXSAP to trade 0.67% lower — all else being equal — when PXSAP shares open for trading on 12/12/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 8.02%, which compares to an average yield of 6.89% in the "Shipping" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of PXSAP shares, versus PXS:

Below is a dividend history chart for PXSAP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.1615 on Pyxis Tankers Inc's 7.75% Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares:

In Friday trading, Pyxis Tankers Inc's 7.75% Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares (Symbol: PXSAP) is currently up about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PXS) are off about 1%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.