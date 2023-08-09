News & Insights

Pyxis Tankers Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares Ex-Dividend Reminder

August 09, 2023

On 8/11/23, Pyxis Tankers Inc's 7.75% Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares (Symbol: PXSAP) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.1615, payable on 8/21/23. As a percentage of PXSAP's recent share price of $23.10, this dividend works out to approximately 0.70%, so look for shares of PXSAP to trade 0.70% lower — all else being equal — when PXSAP shares open for trading on 8/11/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 8.42%, which compares to an average yield of 7.56% in the "Shipping" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of PXSAP shares, versus PXS:

Below is a dividend history chart for PXSAP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.1615 on Pyxis Tankers Inc's 7.75% Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares:

In Wednesday trading, Pyxis Tankers Inc's 7.75% Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares (Symbol: PXSAP) is currently up about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PXS) are up about 1.4%.

