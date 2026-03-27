Pyxis Tankers (PXS) Price Target Increased by 11.11% to 10.20

The average one-year price target for Pyxis Tankers (NasdaqCM:PXS) has been revised to $10.20 / share. This is an increase of 11.11% from the prior estimate of $9.18 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 128.70% from the latest reported closing price of $4.46 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pyxis Tankers. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PXS is 0.00%, an increase of 98.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.98% to 200K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 86K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 72K shares , representing an increase of 16.72%.

Citadel Advisors holds 55K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares , representing an increase of 61.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PXS by 151.45% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Securities holds 18K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 16K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Geode Capital Management holds 11K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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